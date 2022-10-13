According to the Left's Standards, Biden Just Committed an Impeachable Offense

After launching a war against domestic oil and gas production, President Joe Biden made a high profile trip to Saudi Arabia over the summer begging for an increase in OPEC oil output. Last week, OPEC denied the request and gas prices in the United States are climbing again just in time for Election Day.

Instead of rescinding a series of executive orders severely limiting domestic oil permitting to ease the burden at the pump, Biden is threatening to withhold arms sales to Saudi Arabia and impose "consequences" unless the Kingdom submits to his production demands. Biden is furious, has promised "consequences," and administration officials have repeatedly accused the country of siding with Russia.

President Biden on Saudi Arabia: "When the House and the Senate come back there are going to be some consequences for what they've done." pic.twitter.com/QHDEHJQUue — The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2022

Biden is making the move for political reasons in an effort to help Democrats at the polls in November, which many have noticed sounds a lot like a quid pro quo. The same kind of quid pro quo Democrats impeached President Donald Trump over when he briefly withheld lethal aid to Ukraine in 2019 while asking for an investigation into Hunter Biden's well documented corruption in the country.

This looks an awful lot like the president of the United States threatening to remove weaponry from a purported ally unless that ally performs actions that help that president politically in advance of an election. Wasn't Trump impeached for that? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2022

I'm old enough to remember when DC went into full hysteria over a suggested Quid Pro Quo.



This is as blatant a Quid Pro Quo as there is, and possibly election interference and an FEC violation essentially soliciting a foreign donation for help in not just 1 election but dozens. https://t.co/Of9pLNNFFp — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Rondo2) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the Saudi's are pushing back and issued a lengthy official statement through the Saudi Embassy in Washington D.C. Wednesday evening.