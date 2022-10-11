Biden Backs New Rule to Crush Freelancers

President Joe Biden backed a new rule Tuesday to crush freelancers and embolden labor unions.

The rule, put out by the Department of Labor, would force companies to count contractors as employees. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh tried to sell the rule as beneficial to contractors without acknowledging wide spread opposition to the potential change.

Misclassification hurts workers by denying them important benefits & basic rights such as a minimum wage and overtime pay. It’s a problem we often see in low-wage jobs.



Enforcing the rights of misclassified workers is a priority because these workers have so much at stake. (2/3) — Secretary Marty Walsh (@SecMartyWalsh) October 11, 2022

The Biden-Harris admin is committed to promoting worker-centered, worker-led policies. We are interested in hearing your feedback on our proposal to protect workers and small business owners.



Visit https://t.co/XOGNuPiYr3 to learn how and where to file comments. (3/3) — Secretary Marty Walsh (@SecMartyWalsh) October 11, 2022

The move is opposed by the majority of freelancers who value flexibility and earn more income by working on multiple projects. It also eliminates the ability for individuals to work freelancing jobs outside of full-time employment and destroys entrepreneurship. If the new rule goes through, employers will simply no longer be able to afford the use of freelancers or contractors, limiting economic potential for all involved.

Seems notable that multiple studies have found that the majority of gig workers don't want to be classified as employees (not that they're happy with how the companies treat them, but they don't think being employees fixes that, because... it likely doesn't). https://t.co/BWsr0G6uBU — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 11, 2022

When union organizer @SecMartyWalsh says he's trying to protect freelancers with this newly proposed @USDOL independent contractor rule, all I hear is, "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor."#WhatTheHellDOL #FightForFreelancers https://t.co/xct0yeMrWp — Kim Kavin (@thekimkavin) October 11, 2022

Not just Uber and Lyft drivers. The Biden administration is attempting to strip me and millions of independent contractors of our indie worker status under the false premise that we're exploited and should be unionized employees.



Don't sleep on this issue anymore. https://t.co/3FetweFeh6 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 11, 2022

Republican labor leaders on Capitol Hill are already pushing back and vowing to fight the implementation of the rule.

“Independent contracting is a popular work model, but the Biden administration would prefer to saddle workers and job creators with red tape instead of encouraging flexibility. Americans want the freedom and flexibility that comes with independent contracting, and depriving them of such liberties is a kick in the teeth," Education and Labor Committee Republican Leader Virginia Foxx and Workforce Protections Subcommittee Republican Leader Fred Keller released in a joint statement. “The Biden administration’s proposed rule on independent contractors needlessly attempts to redefine many independent contractors as employees, which many workers do not want, and limits employers’ flexibility to respond to changing economic circumstances. We should put workers and job creators on the path to success instead of setting up roadblocks. These damaging regulations are not what workers need.”