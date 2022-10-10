Tipsheet

What is the President of America's Second Largest Teacher's Union Doing in...Ukraine?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2022 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who lobbied the CDC to keep children out of U.S. public schools for more than a year, is spending her time this week in Ukraine. 

When Russia first invaded Ukraine earlier this year AFT, at the direction of Weingarten, had a number of Ukrainian flag posters printed. The problem? They had the wrong flag. After pushing the posters on social media, they had to delete a number of tweets. As Rebecca reported at the time: 

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), is often tweeting some pretty hot takes, only to then restrict replies for virtually all of her posts, which has certainly drawn the ire and attention of education and parents' rights activists. Weingarten has had a particularly eyebrow-raising week, though, when it comes to since-deleted tweets about Ukraine that she sent out or appeared in.




