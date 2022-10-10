What is the President of America's Second Largest Teacher's Union Doing in...Ukraine?

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who lobbied the CDC to keep children out of U.S. public schools for more than a year, is spending her time this week in Ukraine.

Woke up this am to reports of disgusting Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Lviv & other cities.Heading to the border now to assess the situation. This Russian attempt to frighten civilians & the effect on children (who are learning online today) is why this 🇺🇦 trip is so important https://t.co/dUVOxsdwRQ — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) October 10, 2022

When Russia first invaded Ukraine earlier this year AFT, at the direction of Weingarten, had a number of Ukrainian flag posters printed. The problem? They had the wrong flag. After pushing the posters on social media, they had to delete a number of tweets. As Rebecca reported at the time:

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), is often tweeting some pretty hot takes, only to then restrict replies for virtually all of her posts, which has certainly drawn the ire and attention of education and parents' rights activists. Weingarten has had a particularly eyebrow-raising week, though, when it comes to since-deleted tweets about Ukraine that she sent out or appeared in.

Just incredible stuff here when you look closely. pic.twitter.com/vcEhus1dOG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2022





In Ukraine, kids got stuck with extended remote learning because of an actual war.



In America kids got stuck with extended remote learning because of Randi Weingarten. https://t.co/w3bcMHwvOv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 10, 2022







