Biden Creates a New and Convenient Special Diplomat

President Joe Biden has created a new "special diplomat" position to represent...plants and animals.

"For the first time, the United States is designating a special diplomat to advocate for global biodiversity amid what policymakers here and overseas increasingly recognize as an extinction crisis," The Washington Post reports. "Monica Medina is taking on a new role as special envoy for biodiversity and water resources, the State Department announced Wednesday. She currently serves as the department’s assistant secretary for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs."

What the paper left out is the connection Medina has to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

The individual is Monica Medina, who will act as “special envoy for biodiversity and water resources” for the State Department.



And guess who she’s married to? Ron Klain. https://t.co/sqTwfF3GcN pic.twitter.com/xi361gBNPb — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 29, 2022

I’m deeply honored. ??

I can’t wait to take our #US diplomacy to the next level to conserve our incredible planet and its rich but at risk biodiversity — and to help all the communities across the world that depend on nature. ?????? https://t.co/qzmaK7uCxD — Monica Medina (@MonicaMedinaDC) September 29, 2022

Given extensive federal government resources already dedicated to the issue, not to mention the countless non-profit and private sector groups doing work in the field, the new position is completely unnecessary.