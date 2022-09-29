Joe Biden

Biden Creates a New and Convenient Special Diplomat

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 29, 2022 12:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Joe Biden has created a new "special diplomat" position to represent...plants and animals. 

"For the first time, the United States is designating a special diplomat to advocate for global biodiversity amid what policymakers here and overseas increasingly recognize as an extinction crisis," The Washington Post reports. "Monica Medina is taking on a new role as special envoy for biodiversity and water resources, the State Department announced Wednesday. She currently serves as the department’s assistant secretary for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs."

What the paper left out is the connection Medina has to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. 

Given extensive federal government resources already dedicated to the issue, not to mention the countless non-profit and private sector groups doing work in the field, the new position is completely unnecessary.

