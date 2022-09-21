covid-19

Fauci Justifies Using School Kids as Collateral Damage for COVID Shutdowns

Speaking during an event with The Atlantic Wednesday morning Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's highest paid employee, justified draconian shutdowns and using school children as collateral damage. 

"Sometimes when you do draconian things, it has collateral negative consequences. Just like when you shut things down, even temporarily, it does have deleterious consequences on the economy, on the school children, you know that, but you have to make a balance," Fauci said. 

In May 2020, Republican Senator Rand Paul took Fauci to task over continued federal policy to keep schools closed when the data showed COVID-19 was not overwhelmingly fatal to children. Despite the evidence and data being in favor of safely opening schools, Fauci continued to advocate they be closed. 

Just last week Dr. Rand Paul took Fauci to task for his extreme pandemic measures, which have resulted in significant long term damage on the education and development of America's children. 

