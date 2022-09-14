Rand Paul Makes Dr. Fauci a Promise as November Looms

Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the hot seat again today in front of the Senate Health Committee and Republican Senator Rand Paul wasted no time calling out his lies.

First, Paul grilled Fauci over previous admissions that "the best vaccination is to get infected yourself." In other words, those infected with COVID-19 and recovered, don't need the vaccine.

"FACTS DON'T LIE!"



Rand Paul replays Fauci's own words saying "the most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself" right to his face. pic.twitter.com/J2HSStT6Y5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2022

Then, Paul vowed to investigate Fauci's ties to big pharma -- after he got onboard with mandatory COVID-19 vaccination without exceptions for natural immunity -- if Republicans win back power in the Senate.

SEN. PAUL TO DR. FAUCI: "When we get in charge, we're gonna change the rules and you will have to divulge where you get your royalties from, from what companies and if anybody on the committee has a conflict of interest, we are going to learn about it. I promise you that." pic.twitter.com/7r2Q89pnQR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2022

In August Fauci, the highest paid employee in the federal government, announced he is pursuing the "next phase of his career."

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci released in a statement. "While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats."

Fauci's pension will top President Joe Biden's annual salary.