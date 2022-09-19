Student Loan Debt

Biden Just Destroyed His Justification to 'Forgive' Student Loan Debt

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 1:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As Leah reported this morning, President Joe Biden's declaration the COVID-19 "pandemic is over" during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday is causing all kinds of headaches for his administration. 

But most recently President Biden used the pandemic as an excuse and justification to illegally reallocate student loan debt belonging to wealthy degree holders (and voluntarily taken out) onto the working class. 

"We responded aggressively to the pandemic to minimize the economic impact of the harm that COVID imposed on individuals, families, and businesses," Biden said from the White House in August. "Now it’s time to address the burden of student debt in the same way."

His admission the pandemic is over undercuts his argument, which will certainly be brought up in court. 

 

