Biden Just Destroyed His Justification to 'Forgive' Student Loan Debt

As Leah reported this morning, President Joe Biden's declaration the COVID-19 "pandemic is over" during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday is causing all kinds of headaches for his administration.

Joe Biden during an interview on 60Minutes says he believes the CoVid pandemic is Over. pic.twitter.com/B8CxdAJV1e — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 19, 2022

But most recently President Biden used the pandemic as an excuse and justification to illegally reallocate student loan debt belonging to wealthy degree holders (and voluntarily taken out) onto the working class.

"We responded aggressively to the pandemic to minimize the economic impact of the harm that COVID imposed on individuals, families, and businesses," Biden said from the White House in August. "Now it’s time to address the burden of student debt in the same way."

His admission the pandemic is over undercuts his argument, which will certainly be brought up in court.

Biden admitted last night that the COVID pandemic is over.



In other words, there is no ‘ongoing emergency’ to justify his proposal for student loan handouts. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 19, 2022

Biden used emergency covid declaration to enact student loan forgiveness and this is why Scott Pelley is a bad journalist and interviewer. https://t.co/ZCpdvrqf0S — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2022