What Biden Just Admitted About the Pandemic Is Going to Cause a Big Headache for His Administration

President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic “over” during an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” an acknowledgement that prompted anger among liberals and questions from conservatives.

Noting that it’s the first Detroit Auto Show in three years, host Scott Pelley asked the president if that was a sign the pandemic was over.

While noting the virus continues to be “a problem,” Biden admitted, “the pandemic is over.”

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so I think it's changing, and I think [the Detroit Auto show resuming] is a perfect example of it," he added.

On social media, #CovidIsNotOver began trending, with liberals reminding the president that there are reportedly about 400 Americans who continue to die each day from the virus.

So, is it 3000 a week? Yes. Nearly 3,000 people are still dying of #COVID19 every week. ~400-500 per day.



??We could remain on this plateau for some time yet—and VERY LIKELU face winter surge. #CovidIsNotOverhttps://t.co/aKvgwkiD6f pic.twitter.com/gviXj3azNW — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 19, 2022

Conservatives, meanwhile, pointed out there is no justification for any Covid restrictions to be in place anymore or any vaccine or mask mandates to remain. He also just upended his administration's argument for its student loan bailout.

If “the pandemic is over” as Biden says, then all of the President’s emergency powers predicated on a pandemic, all COVID vax mandates, the emergency powers of every governor, Emergency Use Authorizations, and the PREP act should all be voided tomorrow.https://t.co/bQZLZ5QGrv — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 19, 2022

With the pandemic officially over, now it’s time to end all vaccine mandates. https://t.co/WnYxfTEykc — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 19, 2022

President Biden declaring the pandemic is over means there is is even less justification for subverting rhe Constitution using Heroes Axt to forgive college loans. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 19, 2022

NEW: President Biden said he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is "over" during his 60 Minutes interview.



Any remaining mask and vaccine mandate should be null and void immediately.



Future vaccines, treatments, tests should undergo complete FDA review and not expedited under EUA. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) September 19, 2022

Why do non citizens still require a vaccine to enter the United States then, @JoeBiden ? https://t.co/iPnHXmVlqO — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 19, 2022

According to Politico, the statement was not part of his planned remarks and "caught several of his own health officials by surprise."