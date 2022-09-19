Joe Biden

What Biden Just Admitted About the Pandemic Is Going to Cause a Big Headache for His Administration

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic “over” during an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” an acknowledgement that prompted anger among liberals and questions from conservatives.

Noting that it’s the first Detroit Auto Show in three years, host Scott Pelley asked the president if that was a sign the pandemic was over.

While noting the virus continues to be “a problem,” Biden admitted, “the pandemic is over.”

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so I think it's changing, and I think [the Detroit Auto show resuming] is a perfect example of it," he added.

On social media, #CovidIsNotOver began trending, with liberals reminding the president that there are reportedly about 400 Americans who continue to die each day from the virus. 

Conservatives, meanwhile, pointed out there is no justification for any Covid restrictions to be in place anymore or any vaccine or mask mandates to remain. He also just upended his administration's argument for its student loan bailout. 

According to Politico, the statement was not part of his planned remarks and "caught several of his own health officials by surprise."

