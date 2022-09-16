Illegal Immigration

DeSantis Roasts Biden Over Martha's Vineyard Panic

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 16, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Speaking during an event in Florida Friday afternoon, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis mocked President Joe Biden's panicked reaction to 50 illegal immigrants arriving in Martha's Vineyard this week. 

"I was a little bit perplexed when I heard the President is scrambling to get his Cabinet together to try to address the fact that you have governors who are helping to relocate illegal aliens to sanctuary cities," DeSantis said. "He didn't scramble to get his Cabinet together when we had millions of people illegally pouring across the southern border. He didn't scramble to get his Cabinet together when you had 53 migrants die in some trailer in Texas because they were neglected by the federal government. You didn't see him scramble to get his Cabinet together when we had Americans that were victimized by criminal aliens that he let across the border. You didn't see him scramble to get his Cabinet together when we hit record fentanyl deaths, which that fentanyl is coming across his open border."

"It's only when you have 50 illegal aliens end up in a very wealthy, rich, sanctuary enclave when he decides to scramble on this," he continued. "What we're continuing to do is use every tool at our disposal to insulate the state of Florida from the negative ramifications of his reckless border policies and yes that involves helping with transport." 

Just two days after the illegal immigrants arrived on the swanky, Democrat vacation island, they were swiftly deported

At the White House, they're having a hard time explaining the situation. 

