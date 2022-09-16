Martha's Vineyard

Massachusetts Governor Activates National Guard to Help Remove Illegal Immigrants From Martha's Vineyard

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 16, 2022 1:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday his administration plans to activate the National Guard to assist its efforts relocating the 50 illegal immigrants who arrived on Martha’s Vineyard this week, which prompted panic among the wealthy progressive elites who live there.

The governor’s office said up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will take part in the effort to transport the migrants to a new shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, while the commonwealth’s emergency management agency works with state and local officials on setting up services for them.

“Shortly after the arrival of these individuals, Martha’s Vineyard residents joined with local and state officials to create temporary shelter and provide necessities in a moment of urgent need,” the statement said. “However, the island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response.” 

Beginning Friday, the commonwealth will voluntarily move the illegal immigrants to the temporary shelter set up at JBCC. 

On Thursday, the island was widely mocked for declaring the situation a "humanitarian crisis."

As Katie pointed out, the Democrats' NIMBYism has been on full display throughout this situation.

