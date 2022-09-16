Massachusetts Governor Activates National Guard to Help Remove Illegal Immigrants From Martha's Vineyard

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday his administration plans to activate the National Guard to assist its efforts relocating the 50 illegal immigrants who arrived on Martha’s Vineyard this week, which prompted panic among the wealthy progressive elites who live there.

The governor’s office said up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will take part in the effort to transport the migrants to a new shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod, while the commonwealth’s emergency management agency works with state and local officials on setting up services for them.

“Shortly after the arrival of these individuals, Martha’s Vineyard residents joined with local and state officials to create temporary shelter and provide necessities in a moment of urgent need,” the statement said. “However, the island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state officials developed a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response.”

Beginning Friday, the commonwealth will voluntarily move the illegal immigrants to the temporary shelter set up at JBCC.

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants, flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Fl’s governor, are boarding buses. They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/RLwxNPu8GM — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) September 16, 2022

On Thursday, the island was widely mocked for declaring the situation a "humanitarian crisis."

The border town of Yuma wishes all they saw was 50 people in one day. They see groups of 50+ every few hours. pic.twitter.com/jKkKCDCRoj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 15, 2022

Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a “sanctuary” jurisdiction that welcomes illegal aliens. Most of those multi million dollar mansions are summer homes that are vacant most of the year. They can be used to house thousands of illegal migrants.



Time to walk the walk, Biden voters. pic.twitter.com/2OpC0UpSy8 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

As Katie pointed out, the Democrats' NIMBYism has been on full display throughout this situation.