This Elizabeth Warren Flashback Explains the Injustice of Student Debt 'Cancellation'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2022 11:15 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

As President Joe Biden prepares to cave -- yet again -- to far left pressure to reallocate student loan debt from the college educated to the working class, a trip back to the 2020 presidential election shows the injustice of the move. 

During a campaign stop in Iowa, then Democratic primary candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren was confronted by a hardworking father about her student debt plan. 

Meanwhile, Biden's move to reallocate more than $300 billion in loans will make inflation worse and won't solve the student debt problem. Instead, it simply shifts the burden to Americans who did not go to college. 

Biden will reveal the details of his student debt plan from the White House Wednesday.

