This Elizabeth Warren Flashback Explains the Injustice of Student Debt 'Cancellation'

As President Joe Biden prepares to cave -- yet again -- to far left pressure to reallocate student loan debt from the college educated to the working class, a trip back to the 2020 presidential election shows the injustice of the move.

During a campaign stop in Iowa, then Democratic primary candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren was confronted by a hardworking father about her student debt plan.

1/20/2020

"My daughter is getting out of school. I've saved all my money. She doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?"

WARREN: "Of course not"

"So you're going to pay for people who didn't save any money & those of us who did the right thing get screwed" pic.twitter.com/7ZWkIOA4Rg — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden's move to reallocate more than $300 billion in loans will make inflation worse and won't solve the student debt problem. Instead, it simply shifts the burden to Americans who did not go to college.

Why is cancelling student debt without dealing with the corrupt college behemoth such a dumb idea?



If you cancel 10k the amount of outstanding debt will return to todays levels in just 4 years pic.twitter.com/U18QUnz4Wb — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 24, 2022

"Student loan forgiveness is reverse Robin Hood. It takes from the poor, and gives to the rich." @InezFeltscher is spot on about #StudentLoanForgiveness. ?? https://t.co/gMOmZoyFC3 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) August 24, 2022

Biden will reveal the details of his student debt plan from the White House Wednesday.