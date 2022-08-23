New Polling Shows a Liz Cheney Presidential Run Would Backfire

After losing the Wyoming congressional primary by nearly 40 points last week to U.S. Congresswoman-elect Harriet Hageman, Liz Cheney compared herself to President Abraham Lincoln and strongly implied she plans to run for the White House.

Liz Cheney likens herself to Abraham Lincoln because he also lost elections. pic.twitter.com/7kDFiGJmFO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2022

During an interview with The Today Show, Cheney was pushed into admitting she is strongly considering a run and will do everything she can to keep President Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.

“I’ll make a decision in the coming months.” — Rep. Liz Cheney said about possibly running for President. pic.twitter.com/b2SjAYVN2W — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 17, 2022

But new polling from YahooNews/YouGov shows a Cheney run would actually help Trump win, backfiring on her plans.