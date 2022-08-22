Rand Paul Explains What Fauci's Retirement Means for Pandemic Accountability

Republican Senator Rand Paul is vowing to continue his investigation into dangerous gain-of-function research and Dr. Anthony Fauci after the longtime bureaucrat officially announced his retirement Monday morning.

Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 22, 2022

Earlier this year, Dr. Paul cornered Fauci for using taxpayer resources and his position to retaliate against scientists who disagreed with him.

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified in front of the Senate Health Committee Tuesday morning and was corned by Senator Rand Paul, who is also a doctor, for engaging in retaliation tactics against Ivy League scientists who disagreed with him about the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. "Your email exchange with Dr. Collins, in which you conspired, and I quote here directly, to do ‘a quick and devastating published takedown’ in order to discredit three epidemiologists from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford," Paul said, presenting Fauci with his own emails. "[The] idea that a government official like yourself would claim unilaterally to represent science and that any criticism of you would be considered a criticism of science itself is quite dangerous...It is cheap politics and it is reprehensible."

Since the beginning months of the pandemic, Dr. Paul has held Fauci accountable for failed policy decisions and has repeatedly caught him lying to Congress about research grants allocated for gain-of-function research by his agency.

As Spencer noted, the timing of Fauci's retirement is raising eyebrows as Republicans are expected to retake the House of Representatives, giving them subpoena power and chairmanships of powerful investigative committees.