Rand Paul Corners Fauci in Heated Senate Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified in front of the Senate Health Committee Tuesday morning and was corned by Senator Rand Paul, who is also a doctor, for engaging in retaliation tactics against Ivy League scientists who disagreed with him about the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

"Your email exchange with Dr. Collins, in which you conspired, and I quote here directly, to do ‘a quick and devastating published takedown’ in order to discredit three epidemiologists from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford," Paul said, presenting Fauci with his own emails. "[The] idea that a government official like yourself would claim unilaterally to represent science and that any criticism of you would be considered a criticism of science itself is quite dangerous...It is cheap politics and it is reprehensible."

"Do you think it’s appropriate to use your $420,000 salary to attack scientists that disagree with you?" Paul continued. "You are the one responsible, you are the lead architect for the response for the Government and now 800,000 people have died."

During Fauci's lengthy response, which Democratic Chairwoman Patty Murray eventually cut off, Fauci falsely accused Paul of being responsible for death threats against him. Fauci printed out a portion of Paul's fundraising website that says, "Fire Fauci," which he held up for the Committee and cameras to see.

Dr. Fauci and I finally agreed on something in our Senate hearing today pic.twitter.com/6MMX570yBn — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 11, 2022

As a reminder, if anybody knows about political violence and death threats, it is Senator Paul.