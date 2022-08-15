FBI Raid

DOJ Begs a Judge to Keep the Details of the Mar-a-Lago Raid Secret

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Aug 15, 2022 5:20 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, asked a federal  judge Monday afternoon to keep the affidavit used to justify the raid on Mar-a-Lago -- President Donald Trump's personal residence -- a secret. In other words, they don't want the details about the warrants, and the arguments made to obtain them, released to the public. 

"The affidavit supporting the search warrant presents a very different set of considerations. There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed," DOJ presented to a federal judge. "Information about witnesses is particularly sensitive given the high-profile nature of this matter and the risk that the revelation of witness identities would impact their willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Disclosure of the government’s affidavit at this stage would also likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations."

Just last week Garland explained his direct involvement in the raid and refused to provide further details. 

"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," Garland said. "Federal law, longstanding Department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time."

Most Popular