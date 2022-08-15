Top Doctor Blasts CDC For Failing to Research Heart Injuries in Children

A new medical study out of Thailand is detailing alarming heart inflation cases among young boys after they were given the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Top doctors in the United States are taking notice.

"This study does matter; it is important. It is the first prospective study of biomarkers post vaccine. It came from Thailand. It is concerning. It captures so many failures with drug safety," Dr. Vinay Prasad writes on his website. "The authors ran a bunch of tests on kids (202 boys, 99 girls) aged 13-18 who got the 2nd dose of Pfizer, after getting the first dose without adverse events. The EKG changes in the pre-print are not the story. The story are rates of cardiac biomarkers and how often they are elevated. 3 patients had chest pain and biomarker elevation; 4 patients had no chest pain but elevated cardiac biomarkers. These were all in boys. 7/202 boys had overt or subclinical myocarditis (3.5%) or roughly 2 orders of magnitude more common than prior reports from passive adverse event reporting of myocarditis."

"The fact the US, CDC, NIAID, FDA, etc etc. have to rely on a Thailand preprint for the first prospective study of cardiac biomarkers is mind-boggling negligence. The US and this CDC have shown that either they are incompetent to take safety signals seriously, or indifferent to safety. They earn Grade F. This study should have been done in the USA, by Pfizer 1 month after EUA was granted. End of story," he continued.

Johns Hopkins University professor Dr. Marty Makary is also blasting the CDC for failing to research heart injuries.