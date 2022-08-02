White House Confirms Bad News About Al Qaeda and Afghanistan

On Monday night President Joe Biden announced the killing of longtime Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was hit with a missile, which was launched into a house in Kabul.

"My fellow Americans, on Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed the emir of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri," Biden said. "You know, al-Zawahiri was bin Laden’s leader. He was with him all the -- the whole time. He was his number-two man, his deputy at the time of the terrorist attack of 9/11. He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11, one of the most responsible for the attacks that murdered 2,977 people on American soil."

"For decades, he was a mastermind behind attacks against Americans, including the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, which killed 17 American sailors and wounded dozens more," he continued. "He played a key role, a key role in the bombing of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 and wounding over 4,500 others."

Tuesday morning, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby adamantly explained Al Qaeda is in Afghanistan and actively planning attacks from the capitol city.

Biden Spokesman John Kirby confirms Al Qaeda is “actively” using Afghanistan as a “safe haven” to “plot and plan attacks against American interests and the American homeland.” pic.twitter.com/cwdIEU80Sy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2022

But last year, in the middle of a catastrophic exit from the country, President Biden told the American people Al Qaeda was gone.

Joe Biden on August 20, 2021: “What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with Al Qaeda gone?” pic.twitter.com/YWBIN2y2F4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2022

They've filled the vacuum and they're back.

Iran warns of nukes that can turn NYC into 'hellish ruins' and @michaelgwaltz joins to react. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/W4XIO5bvIn — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) August 2, 2022

In case you were wondering, CNN isn't going to scrutinize in the least what The Godfather of Al Qaeda was doing just chilling on the balcony of a lead Taliban advisor in the middle of Kabul after Biden said they were no longer in Afghanistan. https://t.co/f4V2o80fwF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2022