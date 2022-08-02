Afghanistan

White House Confirms Bad News About Al Qaeda and Afghanistan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 02, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Confirms Bad News About Al Qaeda and Afghanistan

Source: (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

On Monday night President Joe Biden announced the killing of longtime Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was hit with a missile, which was launched into a house in Kabul. 

"My fellow Americans, on Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed the emir of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri," Biden said. "You know, al-Zawahiri was bin Laden’s leader.  He was with him all the -- the whole time.  He was his number-two man, his deputy at the time of the terrorist attack of 9/11.  He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11, one of the most responsible for the attacks that murdered 2,977 people on American soil." 

"For decades, he was a mastermind behind attacks against Americans, including the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, which killed 17 American sailors and wounded dozens more," he continued. "He played a key role, a key role in the bombing of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 and wounding over 4,500 others."

Tuesday morning, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby adamantly explained Al Qaeda is in Afghanistan and actively planning attacks from the capitol city. 

But last year, in the middle of a catastrophic exit from the country, President Biden told the American people Al Qaeda was gone. 

They've filled the vacuum and they're back. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
China Makes Another Military Move With Pelosi in Taiwan
Katie Pavlich

Harvard Poll Shows Who Would Win in a Trump/Biden and Trump/Harris 2024 Matchup
Spencer Brown

A Dem Senator Just Made Quite the Admission About Insider Trading
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Houston Democrats Hosted a Gun Buyback Event and One Clever Man Took Full Advantage
Spencer Brown

Jerry Nadler Has a Bizarre Excuse for Why Students Shouldn’t Pay Their Bills
Katie Pavlich
'He Shot My Arm Off!': Armed Would-Be Robber Messed Around and Found Out At the Wrong Store
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular