Zeldin Runs New Add Ripping Hochul and Cashless Bail

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 27, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A week after a man violently attacked him during a campaign stop, New York gubernatorial candidate and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin is out with a new add slamming Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul's support of cashless bail. 

A reminder of what the attacker said while attempting to stab Zeldin with a sharp object. 

After Zeldin's attacker was immediately released by the local sheriff's department, it took the Department of Justice two days to rearrest him for placement in a federal prison. 

According to 18 U.S. Code § 351, it is a federal crime to assault a member of Congress. 

"Section 351 of Title 18, United States Code, makes it a Federal offense to kill or kidnap a Member of Congress, a Member-of-Congress elect, certain specified executive branch officials, a major Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate, a Justice of the Supreme Court or a person nominated to be a Justice. Attempts and conspiracies to commit such offenses or to assault any such individual are also made criminal by this section," DOJ states. 

Meanwhile, crime in New York continues to rage. 

