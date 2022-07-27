Zeldin Runs New Add Ripping Hochul and Cashless Bail

A week after a man violently attacked him during a campaign stop, New York gubernatorial candidate and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin is out with a new add slamming Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul's support of cashless bail.

??Just released our new ad, “REPEAL Cashless Bail!", now airing digitally statewide. Just this summer alone, there have been A LOT of high profile cases of suspects released under cashless bail. We have to FIRE Kathy Hochul on 11/8, repeal cashless bail, & secure our streets. pic.twitter.com/KCz80FPzgG — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 27, 2022

Kathy Hochul refuses to lead. I will. While Hochul panders to her far-left, pro-criminal allies, refusing to call a Special Session to make New Yorkers safe again, law enforcement and law-abiding New Yorkers are becoming bigger targets. Hochul’s Gotta Go! — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 27, 2022

A reminder of what the attacker said while attempting to stab Zeldin with a sharp object.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy.



Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes.



The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

After Zeldin's attacker was immediately released by the local sheriff's department, it took the Department of Justice two days to rearrest him for placement in a federal prison.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 351, it is a federal crime to assault a member of Congress.

"Section 351 of Title 18, United States Code, makes it a Federal offense to kill or kidnap a Member of Congress, a Member-of-Congress elect, certain specified executive branch officials, a major Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate, a Justice of the Supreme Court or a person nominated to be a Justice. Attempts and conspiracies to commit such offenses or to assault any such individual are also made criminal by this section," DOJ states.

Video of David Jakubonis as he was taken away by FBI from the Federal Courthouse in Rochester. Jakubonis was arrested Thursday night after attacking Congressman Lee Zeldin during his campaign appearance in Perinton. pic.twitter.com/iwfAivmo45 — Patrick Moussignac (@WHEC_Moussignac) July 23, 2022

Meanwhile, crime in New York continues to rage.