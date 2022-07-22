Biden Condemns Attack on Lee Zeldin With a Major Omission

President Joe Biden is condemning the attempted murder of New York Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin at a campaign event Thursday night.

"I condemn the attack on Congressman Zeldin in the strongest terms. As I've said before, violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics. I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech. I also want to thank the law enforcement officers who quickly took action and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values," Biden released in a statement Friday afternoon.

But in his remarks, Biden failed to call on the Department of Justice to pursue federal criminal charges against the man who tried to kill Zeldin.

So far, DOJ has released no information about whether the U.S. Attorney of New York will investigate or pursue enforcement of 18 U.S. Code § 351.

"Section 351 of Title 18, United States Code, makes it a Federal offense to kill or kidnap a Member of Congress, a Member-of-Congress elect, certain specified executive branch officials, a major Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate, a Justice of the Supreme Court or a person nominated to be a Justice. Attempts and conspiracies to commit such offenses or to assault any such individual are also made criminal by this section," DOJ states about the federal criminal code.

Because of New York's soft-on-crime, no bail policies – put into place by Democrats – Zeldin's attacker was released just hours after he was arrested and charged with a state felony.