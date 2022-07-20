New Medical Study Shows COVID Booster Shots May Be Harmful to the Immune System

A new medical study published by The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, shows Wuhan coronavirus booster shots can be harmful to the immune system and can cause adverse effects. The study also shows that after 8-months, a vaccinated person has the same immunity levels against the virus as an unvaccinated individual.

"Recently, The Lancet published a study on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and the waning of immunity with time. The study showed that immune function among vaccinated individuals 8 months after the administration of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine was lower than that among the unvaccinated individuals. According to European Medicines Agency recommendations, frequent COVID-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible," the National Institutes of Health published in response to the study.

"The decrease in immunity can be caused by several factors such as N1-methylpseudouridine, the spike protein, lipid nanoparticles, antibody-dependent enhancement, and the original antigenic stimulus. These clinical alterations may explain the association reported between COVID-19 vaccination and shingles. As a safety measure, further booster vaccinations should be discontinued," an NIH summary of the study continues.

Organ damage, especially among immunocompromised individuals, is also a concern.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic becomes better controlled, vaccine sequelae are likely to become more apparent. It has been hypothesized that there will be an increase in cardiovascular diseases, especially acute coronary syndromes, caused by the spike proteins in genetic vaccines," an assessment in the NIH National Library of Medicine states. "Besides the risk of infections owing to lowered immune functions, there is a possible risk of unknown organ damage caused by the vaccine that has remained hidden without apparent clinical presentations, mainly in the circulatory system."

Last year the Biden administration, under advisement from Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, engaged in a government wide campaign urging Americans to obtain a booster shot.