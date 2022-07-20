Buttigieg Whines About Americans Not Wanting Electric Cars

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made an appearance on CNBC Wednesday morning and whined about Americans not wanting to give up their gas fueled vehicles for electric alternatives.

Pete Buttigieg says he's "astonished" that "some folks seem to really struggle to let go" of their gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles pic.twitter.com/BPKzV9v3eP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

Worse, when asked about the dire consequences of the Biden administration's war on oil and gas, Buttigieg justified the potential for deaths as simply part of the transition to alternative energy.

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg dismisses concerns over “green” policies leaving homes powerless:



“This is what a transition looks like” pic.twitter.com/Mwh8WXBo30 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, electric vehicle owners are being warned not to charge their batteries during certain hours for fear of blackouts.

"Tesla is asking its customers in Texas to avoid charging their electric vehicles during peak times in order to prevent overtaxing the state’s power grid. The alerts come as Texas’ grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, is calling on residents to conserve electricity during the recent heatwave, as the system is being pushed to near-emergency conditions," the Verge reports.

The vehicles being pushed by Buttigieg are not clean or green as the Biden Administration claims.

The 9,000-lb Hummer EV is so inefficient (and its battery so huge) that it produces more CO2 emissions than a gas-powered Chevy Malibu.https://t.co/93TnWu8ePH — David Zipper (@DavidZipper) July 7, 2022

In Europe, where politicians have completely given into the demands of radical climate activists, a devastating winter is looming.

Bank of America says Europe at the "burn anything at hand" phase to keep the lights on.



Raises coal price forecasts for this year and 2023.



The word "crisis" is thrown around wayyyy to much .. but the risk of huge numbers of people freezing to death this winter IS a crisis. — Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) July 10, 2022

During his time as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg failed to do basic things like fixing potholes around the city.