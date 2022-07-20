green new scam

Buttigieg Whines About Americans Not Wanting Electric Cars

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 20, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made an appearance on CNBC Wednesday morning and whined about Americans not wanting to give up their gas fueled vehicles for electric alternatives. 

Worse, when asked about the dire consequences of the Biden administration's war on oil and gas, Buttigieg justified the potential for deaths as simply part of the transition to alternative energy. 

Meanwhile, electric vehicle owners are being warned not to charge their batteries during certain hours for fear of blackouts. 

"Tesla is asking its customers in Texas to avoid charging their electric vehicles during peak times in order to prevent overtaxing the state’s power grid. The alerts come as Texas’ grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT, is calling on residents to conserve electricity during the recent heatwave, as the system is being pushed to near-emergency conditions," the Verge reports

The vehicles being pushed by Buttigieg are not clean or green as the Biden Administration claims. 

In Europe, where politicians have completely given into the demands of radical climate activists, a devastating winter is looming. 

During his time as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg failed to do basic things like fixing potholes around the city. 

Most Popular