Charges Dropped Against Leftists Who Broke Into the U.S. Capitol Complex

Charges have been dropped against nine leftist activists working for television host Stephen Colbert after they illegally occupied the U.S. Capitol complex in June.

"After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building. The individuals, who entered the building on two separate occasions, were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were nee4r asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the groups had been told at various points by the U.S. Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia released in a statement Monday night.

"The office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended. We do not believe it is probably that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges. The defendants will no longer be required to appear for a scheduled hearing in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on July 20, 2022," the statement continues.

2) Persons who don’t work on Capitol Hill are not allowed to be inside official buildings after hours unless they have an escort. Others must have a proper pass.

Fox is told that the Colbert 9 tried to get permission to cover the 1/6 committee hearings but were denied — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 18, 2022

4) They were allowed to come to the complex for those interviews because they had an official appointment.

But after the interviews, USCP officers found the Colbert 9 wandering around the area in the Cannon House Office Building where the 1/6 cmte conducting a hearing that day. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 18, 2022

6) Capitol Police escorted the Colbert 9 out of the building because they had been denied a credential and were still trying to cover the hearing.

Then, after 4 pm et, an aide to Auchincloss let the Colbert 9 back into the Capitol complex. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 18, 2022

8) Fox is told they being loud and shooting skits outside the office of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). Fox is told they also performed skits near the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 18, 2022

10) Smigel is the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Smigel is also known for animated TV Funhouse skits on Saturday Night Live.

Fox is told the Capitol Police are upset about the decision to drop the charges. But USCP say they “respect” the decision. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 18, 2022

11) Sources close to the Capitol Police tell Fox this undercuts law enforcement as they try to secure the Capitol complex after the riot. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 18, 2022

The news comes as the Department of Justice continues to viciously prosecute non-violent Americans who walked through the U.S. Capitol on January 6. In many cases, U.S. Capitol Police officers held open doors and allowed them to walk in.

Ned: "If you have the wrong political views or the wrong political connections, you have the book thrown at you. But if you have the right connections, everything gets dropped." pic.twitter.com/BgVVBaklB3 — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) July 18, 2022

Last week 69-year-old cancer patient and grandmother Pam Hemphill was sentenced to federal prison for her non-violent behavior on January 6.