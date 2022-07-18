January 6

Charges Dropped Against Leftists Who Broke Into the U.S. Capitol Complex

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 18, 2022 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Charges Dropped Against Leftists Who Broke Into the U.S. Capitol Complex

Source: (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP,File)

Charges have been dropped against nine leftist activists working for television host Stephen Colbert after they illegally occupied the U.S. Capitol complex in June. 

"After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building. The individuals, who entered the building on two separate occasions, were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were nee4r asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the groups had been told at various points by the U.S. Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia released in a statement Monday night. 

"The office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended. We do not believe it is probably that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges. The defendants will no longer be required to appear for a scheduled hearing in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on July 20, 2022," the statement continues. 

The news comes as the Department of Justice continues to viciously prosecute non-violent Americans who walked through the U.S. Capitol on January 6. In many cases, U.S. Capitol Police officers held open doors and allowed them to walk in. 

Last week 69-year-old cancer patient and grandmother Pam Hemphill was sentenced to federal prison for her non-violent behavior on January 6. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
VP Harris Compares to Pro-Life Laws to Slavery: 'Country Has History of Claiming Ownership Over Human Bodies'
Rebecca Downs
Oh, So That's What a Michigan School Hid From a Student's Family
Matt Vespa
Karine Jean-Pierre Has Particularly Embarrassing Flub About Justice Thomas
Rebecca Downs
What Had J.K. Rowling 'So Bloody Angry' That Her Hands Shook
Matt Vespa
Gun Control Groups Upset at Good Guy With a Gun Stopping Mass Shooter
Julio Rosas
How China Is Trying to Poke Biden Again
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular