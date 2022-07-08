Border Patrol

Border Patrol Agents Have Been Officially Cleared. They're Being Punished By Biden Anyway.

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2022 4:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that Border Patrol agents falsely accused of "whipping" illegal Haitian immigrants, who were disobeying orders and entering the United States unlawfully last September, have been cleared of any wrong doing. 

Regardless, the Biden administration plans to further punish agents anyway. Why? Because President Joe Biden said so before an investigation was ever conducted and after the leftist, open-border media created a false narrative. 

Since last September, a number of horseback mounted agents have been put on administrative leave. Their unit was pulled from the Eagle Pass sector of the U.S.-Mexico border. Now, they're facing suspension. 

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis originally defended the agents, but quickly changed his narrative after a phone call from the White House. Since then, he's been a full participant in the smear campaign and witch-hunt against them.

