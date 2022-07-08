Border Patrol Agents Have Been Officially Cleared. They're Being Punished By Biden Anyway.

Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that Border Patrol agents falsely accused of "whipping" illegal Haitian immigrants, who were disobeying orders and entering the United States unlawfully last September, have been cleared of any wrong doing.

??@CBP says no evidence that any migrants were “whipped” by BP agents, despite politicians/media rushing to judgment.@CBPChrisMagnus: “it was inevitable & certainly not surprising that there was going to be a reaction” from the media & elected officials. “Not at all surprising” pic.twitter.com/TSM3diM3Yd — Mark McDonald (@Mark_D_McDonald) July 8, 2022

Regardless, the Biden administration plans to further punish agents anyway. Why? Because President Joe Biden said so before an investigation was ever conducted and after the leftist, open-border media created a false narrative.

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border:



"To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay." pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Since last September, a number of horseback mounted agents have been put on administrative leave. Their unit was pulled from the Eagle Pass sector of the U.S.-Mexico border. Now, they're facing suspension.

Multiple federal sources tell me the agents received their proposed discipline from CBP yesterday, and it includes unpaid suspensions of up to 14 days. The agents will have an opportunity to respond/fight the allegations. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 8, 2022

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis originally defended the agents, but quickly changed his narrative after a phone call from the White House. Since then, he's been a full participant in the smear campaign and witch-hunt against them.