Joe Biden

Biden Awards the Medal of Freedom to a Woman Who Hates America

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 07, 2022 5:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

At the White House Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden awarded Megan Rapinoe, the co-captain of the U.S. national women’s soccer team, the Medal of Freedom. During remarks, he praised her as one of the greatest athletes of all-time. 

While there's no doubt Rapinoe is one of the best female athletes in the world, she also hates the United States of America. She has repeatedly stood on foreign soil while refusing to participate in the National Anthem before games -- all while representing Team USA.  

Starting in 2016 and in solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kapernik, Rapinoe stopped saying the National Anthem and classified the country as sexist, racist and unequal. 

"Megan Rapinoe used to sing. With grace and gusto, on fields from Frankfurt to Florida to Montreal, eyelids occasionally fluttering. Her chest would rise and fall with the trumpets on the 'Star Spangled Banner,' lyrics rolling off her tongue, patriotism oozing from her entire figure," Yahoo News reported in 2019. "Nowadays, when the trumpets perk up, and when immense pride swells within the 10 women around her, Rapinoe doesn't flinch. She stands and stares, lips pursed, cheekbones taut, hands clasped behind her back, face expressionless. 'I'll probably never put my hand over my heart,' she says matter-of-factly. 'I'll probably never sing the national anthem again.'"

As noted, the Medal of Freedom is the highest honor a civilian can receive from the President. 

Most Popular