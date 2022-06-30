McConnell Blasts Biden For Attacking SCOTUS Abroad

During a rare press conference after a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain Thursday morning, President Joe Biden attacked the Supreme Court for returning abortion law to the states. The comments add to a lengthy stream of threats from Democratic politicians and after Biden encouraged raucous protestors to illegally descend on the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Biden for the comments.

“Attacking a core American institution like the Supreme Court from the world stage is below the dignity of the President. Beyond that, President Biden’s attacks on the Court are unmerited and dangerous. He’s upset that the Court said the people, through their elected representatives, will have a say on abortion policy. That does not destabilize democracy – it affirms it. By contrast, it is behavior like the President’s that undermines equal justice and the rule of law," McConnell released in a statement.

Attacking a core American institution like the Supreme Court from the world stage is below the dignity of the President. President Biden’s attacks on the Court are unmerited and dangerous. My full statement: https://t.co/FA2g4j7e8T — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 30, 2022

“The President launched this inappropriate attack when he was asked about whether or not we are on the right track as a country. The President needs to take a look in the mirror. The Supreme Court isn’t responsible for inflation, high gas prices, crime in the streets or chaos at the border. He is. No amount of blame shifting on the global stage will change that.”