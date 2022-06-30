Supreme Court

Biden Attacks the Supreme Court While on Foreign Soil

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2022 10:40 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speaking to reporters after a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain Thursday, President Joe Biden attacked the Supreme Court for returning abortion law to the states and called behavior by the justices "outrageous." Biden then called for the elimination of the filibuster to codify federal abortion into law.

For the record, here is what Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion overturning Roe. 

"Now today, the Court rightly overrules Roe and Casey—two of this Court’s “most notoriously incorrect” sub- stantive due process decisions," Alito wrote. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives." 

  
  

Most Popular