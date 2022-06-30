Biden Attacks the Supreme Court While on Foreign Soil

Speaking to reporters after a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain Thursday, President Joe Biden attacked the Supreme Court for returning abortion law to the states and called behavior by the justices "outrageous." Biden then called for the elimination of the filibuster to codify federal abortion into law.

Biden: "[T]he one thing that has been destabilizing [the world] is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States in overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy." pic.twitter.com/HUuJlOktOH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2022

NBC's Kelly O'Donnell smacks Biden from the left: "Can you describe for us, sir, many Americans are grappling with this, what is your sense today about the integrity and the impartiality of the Supreme Court? Should Americans have confidence in the court as an institution?" pic.twitter.com/XFbPots190 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2022

Biden on the abortion ruling: "We should...make it clear how outrageous this decision was & how much it impacts not just on a woman's right to choose...but on privacy generally...We have to codify Roe v. Wade...and if the filibuster gets in the way...provide an exception" pic.twitter.com/Rd5L0iOwFV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2022

For the record, here is what Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion overturning Roe.

"Now today, the Court rightly overrules Roe and Casey—two of this Court’s “most notoriously incorrect” sub- stantive due process decisions," Alito wrote. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

Democrats failed to codify Roe late last year with legislation that allowed for late-term and partial birth abortion across the country.