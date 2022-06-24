Pro-Life Groups Rejoice Over the End of Roe

It's official. The Supreme Court ruled Friday to return abortion law to the states, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade.

Pro-life organizations and activists have been working towards this day since 1973 and now, they're rejoicing.

“Our prayers have been answered. Now that Roe v. Wade is gone, we move from the court of law to the court of public opinion. We know that unborn babies are human beings who need our protection. We must now work to influence leaders across the country to take a bold stand to defend innocent life,” Young America's Foundation President and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker released in a statement.

This is a win for women! This is a win for children! Babies lives matter and they always will. — Abby Johnson *blue check* (@AbbyJohnson) June 24, 2022

Today's ruling is the culmination of decades of public advocacy, of unheralded acts of love and mercy, and of unrelenting prayers for justice for the unborn and their mothers. It will be remembered and celebrated as one of the most important days in the history of this country... — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) June 24, 2022

Country owes a HUGE debt of thanks to all the pro-life human rights activists, scholars, lawyers, politicians, parents, pastors, health care workers, etc., who labored for 50 long and hard years to bring the country to this moment of liberation from Roe. THANK YOU. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 24, 2022

There are children who were scheduled to die today that will live instead. https://t.co/g82n26fumP — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 24, 2022

For years, @Mike_Pence has called for Roe to be sent to the ash heap of history. Today is that day. Thankful for everything you've done to help get our nation to this point.



Now we press on to restore a culture of life where every mom is empowered, and all life is cherished. https://t.co/fZKRL2yg4D — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 24, 2022

????? THREAD: Today we celebrate a historic victory for human rights as the Supreme Court overturns the dated Roe decision, ending half a century of abortion on demand that left more than 60 million dead children in its wake #LifeIsAHumanRight 1/ pic.twitter.com/zKl0L5fFqE — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 24, 2022

Today we should celebrate, say a prayer of thanksgiving, and above all pray for peace and healing in our country, that this might be the first step toward a truly pro-life future. — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) June 24, 2022

Abortion law has been returned to the states where activists will no doubt continue their fight for life.