Pro-Life Groups Rejoice Over the End of Roe

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

It's official. The Supreme Court ruled Friday to return abortion law to the states, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Pro-life organizations and activists have been working towards this day since 1973 and now, they're rejoicing. 

“Our prayers have been answered. Now that Roe v. Wade is gone, we move from the court of law to the court of public opinion. We know that unborn babies are human beings who need our protection. We must now work to influence leaders across the country to take a bold stand to defend innocent life,” Young America's Foundation President and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker released in a statement.

Abortion law has been returned to the states where activists will no doubt continue their fight for life.

Most Popular