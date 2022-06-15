Biden Announces More Money for Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday afternoon the United States will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Biden relayed the news to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call earlier in the day.

"This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia’s brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," Biden released in a statement. "I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the Donbas. We also discussed Secretary Austin’s efforts in Brussels today to coordinate additional international support for the Ukrainian armed forces."

Additional humanitarian aid is also being sent.

"We also remain committed to supporting the Ukrainian people whose lives have been ripped apart by this war. Today, I am also announcing an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance to help people inside Ukraine, including by supplying safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items," Biden said.

Meanwhile, NATO members are meeting today to discuss ongoing support.