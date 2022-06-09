Gas Prices

Biden's Energy Secretary Reacts to Record Gas Prices with a Warning

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Jun 09, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is telling Americans they're in for a "rough" summer of high gas prices and the Biden administration has no plans to bring costs down. Prices hit a new record Thursday, topping $5 per gallon at stations across the country. 

While the Biden administration continues its war on domestic oil production, Granholm and other administration officials are still pointing to Russia as the reason for increased pain at the pump and pushing forward with an alternative energy "transition." 

Democrats on Capitol Hill are telling Americans the solution to the pain is to purchase electric cars. 

Meanwhile, gas prices aren't just negatively affecting family budgets. They're causing police departments to cut back on responses. 

