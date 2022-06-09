Biden's Energy Secretary Reacts to Record Gas Prices with a Warning

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is telling Americans they're in for a "rough" summer of high gas prices and the Biden administration has no plans to bring costs down. Prices hit a new record Thursday, topping $5 per gallon at stations across the country.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on gas prices: "This summer is going to be rough" pic.twitter.com/9Ebqh4hbUM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

NEWS: The national average price of #gas in the U.S. has officially surpassed $5 per gallon this morning - the highest ever recorded. More here: https://t.co/tevA7BlcBU — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) June 9, 2022

While the Biden administration continues its war on domestic oil production, Granholm and other administration officials are still pointing to Russia as the reason for increased pain at the pump and pushing forward with an alternative energy "transition."

We're heading into summer driving season, and I know we're all feeling the pain at the pump. So, let's take a minute to talk about the reasons why, what we're doing to get gas prices down, and what we can do to stop this from happening in the future. pic.twitter.com/S8SQAFCaFH — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) June 7, 2022

Democrats on Capitol Hill are telling Americans the solution to the pain is to purchase electric cars.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI):



“On the issue of gas prices, I drove my electric vehicle from Michigan to here last weekend and went by every gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was.”

pic.twitter.com/VWSd9BJ3kk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, gas prices aren't just negatively affecting family budgets. They're causing police departments to cut back on responses.