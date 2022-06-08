pro choice

Protestors Outside Justice Kavanaugh’s Home to Demonstrate Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jun 08, 2022 8:50 PM
Leftists activists are protesting outside Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s home the same day a man was arrested for allegedly planning to kill him over the upcoming rulings on abortion and gun rights. 

Police were outside the home as protestors gathered with signs vowing to continue their “civil disobedience” despite laws prohibiting the gathering outside of the justices’ homes or against obstructing justice. 

A pro- choice activist group Ruth Sent Us tweeted that they will continue to show up outside of his house every night saying "We’re protesting peacefully at his home again tonight."

They also plan to protest outside the homes of other Supreme Court justices, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett. 

