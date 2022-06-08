Protestors Outside Justice Kavanaugh’s Home to Demonstrate Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Leftists activists are protesting outside Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s home the same day a man was arrested for allegedly planning to kill him over the upcoming rulings on abortion and gun rights.

Police were outside the home as protestors gathered with signs vowing to continue their “civil disobedience” despite laws prohibiting the gathering outside of the justices’ homes or against obstructing justice.

A pro- choice activist group Ruth Sent Us tweeted that they will continue to show up outside of his house every night saying "We’re protesting peacefully at his home again tonight."

They also plan to protest outside the homes of other Supreme Court justices, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Abuser Kavanaugh’s abusive groupies are delighted the man had a gun, a knife and pepper spray. ??



Why’s the gun listed first? Everyone knows the gun is the problem — it’s the most dangerous weapon the lost attacker had.



Oh, Kavanaugh is a white supremacist & Zina Bash is too. pic.twitter.com/TN2dZSnqnt — Ruth Sent Us ?? (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

Yes, it will. We’re protesting peacefully at his home again tonight. — Ruth Sent Us ?? (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

A small group of pro-abortion protesters are outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home to demonstrate about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Police formed a line in front of the home. pic.twitter.com/SdV4Rbrg44 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2022