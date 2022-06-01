Baby Formula

So That's Where Biden's HHS Secretary Has Been During the Baby Formula Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2022 12:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
So That's Where Biden's HHS Secretary Has Been During the Baby Formula Crisis

Source: (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Since the Food and Drug Administration shut down one of America's largest baby formula plants in February, causing emergency shortages across the country and panic among parents, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has been missing in action. 

But while parents frantically drive from store-to-store in hopes of finding their brand of baby formula, yesterday Becerra revealed he's been focused on creating a new HHS environmental justice office. 

"Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is establishing an Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) to better protect the health of disadvantaged communities and vulnerable populations on the frontlines of pollution and other environmental health issues," HHS released in a statement Tuesday. "The new office will sit within the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity at HHS, which President Biden created as part of his Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad to ensure the Biden-Harris Administration strengthens and safeguards the health and well-being of the American people as it confronts climate change."

Meanwhile, stores continue to ration sales as baby formula supplies are still limited. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

PolitiFact Drops Another Doozy 'Fact Check'
Spencer Brown
The Most Secure Election Ever Talking Point Just Got Shredded
Matt Vespa
Here's What's Wrong with Politico's Piece on School Resource Officers
Matt Vespa
NPR's Insane Claim About What an AR-15 Does to the Human Body
Julio Rosas
Why Herschel Walker Is 'Mad' at Trump
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Joy Reid Propagates Worst Take on Uvalde Shooting, Because What Else Would We Expect from Her?
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular