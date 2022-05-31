Baltimore Cuts Class Short for an Inexcusable Reason

Nearly two dozen public schools in Baltimore will close early Tuesday, citing temperatures reaching upwards of 90 degrees as the reason.

"The schools listed below will close or have early dismissal on extremely hot days, or that feel warmer due to a combination of heat and humidity. Schools not listed below have air-conditioning (but may dismiss early, if their systems require repair that cannot be completed within one day)," Baltimore City Public Schools released in a statement Tuesday morning, listing dozens of schools that will be closed.

Due to the forecasted high temperatures on Tuesday, May 31, schools without air conditioning will have early release at 12 p.m. For a list of schools without air conditioning, visit https://t.co/XQJ4hqzqaY — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) May 30, 2022

Given the amount of money Baltimore schools receive each year, in addition to federal Wuhan coronavirus "relief" money to bolster school building infrastructure, why don't they have air conditioning?

Baltimore City has the third highest per pupil spending in the country. 21 schools will be closed tomorrow due to not having air conditioning. pic.twitter.com/MiJGQbX13U — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 31, 2022

21 schools in Baltimore close early today due to not having air conditioning. However, there is an “Office of Equity” where a 3 person staff makes $235k to do a “2-day Intro to Racial Equity Seminar” to fight “white silence”.



I will discuss today on @wbalradio, 10amET to 2pmET. pic.twitter.com/xU0enVZNhq — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, violence in the city is raging and young people are the victims.