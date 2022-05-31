Baltimore Cuts Class Short for an Inexcusable Reason

Nearly two dozen public schools in Baltimore will close early Tuesday, citing temperatures reaching upwards of 90 degrees as the reason. 

"The schools listed below will close or have early dismissal on extremely hot days, or that feel warmer due to a combination of heat and humidity. Schools not listed below have air-conditioning (but may dismiss early, if their systems require repair that cannot be completed within one day)," Baltimore City Public Schools released in a statement Tuesday morning, listing dozens of schools that will be closed.

Given the amount of money Baltimore schools receive each year, in addition to federal Wuhan coronavirus "relief" money to bolster school building infrastructure, why don't they have air conditioning? 

Meanwhile, violence in the city is raging and young people are the victims.

