The Near Mass Shooting Most of the Media Won't Tell You About

Posted: May 27, 2022 8:00 AM
A woman with a concealed handgun stopped a mass shooting this week after a man attacked a graduation party in Charleston, West Virginia. 

"Police said a woman who was lawfully carrying a pistol shot and killed a man who began shooting at a crowd of people Wednesday night in Charleston," location Fox 11 reported about the incident. "Dennis Butler was killed after allegedly shooting at dozens of people attending a graduation party Wednesday near the Vista View Apartment complex. No injuries were reported from those at the party. Investigators said Butler was warned about speeding in the area with children present before he left. He later returned with an AR-15-style firearm and began firing into the crowd before he was shot and killed."

Police described the woman as "running toward the threat," saving lives. 

The story comes as Democrats in Washington D.C. seek to curtail self defense rights for law abiding citizens. President Biden is leading the charge. 

