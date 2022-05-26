green new deal

The World Economic Forum Has Been a Bastion of Creepy Government Surveillance

Posted: May 26, 2022 2:45 PM
So-called experts and elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week have some alarming ideas about forced government compliance and tracking. 

First, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla expressed excitement over a trackable, electronic pill that can be used to obtain medication compliance. 

Next Alibaba Group President Michael Evans, a company that does massive business in China, discussed forcing individuals to use a personal carbon footprint tracker which would allow the government to track and ask questions about travel. 

And finally while the elites tell the rest of the world they must comply with a transition away from fossil fuels, they're still using private jets and traveling in vehicles that are not electric. 

