The World Economic Forum Has Been a Bastion of Creepy Government Surveillance

So-called experts and elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week have some alarming ideas about forced government compliance and tracking.

First, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla expressed excitement over a trackable, electronic pill that can be used to obtain medication compliance.

"Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" - a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says.... pic.twitter.com/EzGcapbuC5 — ?????? ???? (@SoheSaidSheSaid) May 21, 2022

Next Alibaba Group President Michael Evans, a company that does massive business in China, discussed forcing individuals to use a personal carbon footprint tracker which would allow the government to track and ask questions about travel.

Oh look. Alibaba Group Pres. J. Michael Evans at the WEF in Davos planning to track your carbon footprint: "Where are they traveling? How are they traveling? What are they eating? What are they consuming? Individual carbon footprint tracker… stay tuned!” pic.twitter.com/IXy67P8Vue — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 24, 2022

And finally while the elites tell the rest of the world they must comply with a transition away from fossil fuels, they're still using private jets and traveling in vehicles that are not electric.