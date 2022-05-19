Elon Musk Explains Why His Tweet About the Left Was 'Spot On'

On Wednesday billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he would vote Republican for the first time in November and predicted Democrats and their leftists supporters would attack him for doing so.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.



But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.



Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … ?? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Just 24-hours later and he's already been proven correct.

Judging by the relentless hatestream from the far left, this tweet was spot on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

Republicans were happy to welcome Musk to their side of the political aisle.

Welcome to the Republican Party! https://t.co/hV1LvjdoiE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2022

Musk's announcement about his voting plans comes after undercover video from Project Veritas showed leftist Twitter employees mocking his Asperger's syndrome.

Alex Martinez, Lead Client Partner at Twitter mocking Elon Musk for having Asperger’s Syndrome, saying “he has special needs…I can’t take him seriously”



These people make me sick.#ElonMusk #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #TwitterExposed pic.twitter.com/4aZPeLezhU — The Sylvester Synopsis (@SylvSynopsis) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk is in a battle with Twitter over his intial offering of $45 billion to buy the platform. Twitter insists they can't thoroughly audit how many bots on are claimed as users and Musk is demanding transparency in order to determine the true business value of the social media network.