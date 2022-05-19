Free Speech

Elon Musk Explains Why His Tweet About the Left Was 'Spot On'

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
May 19, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

On Wednesday billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he would vote Republican for the first time in November and predicted Democrats and their leftists supporters would attack him for doing so. 

Just 24-hours later and he's already been proven correct. 

Republicans were happy to welcome Musk to their side of the political aisle.

Musk's announcement about his voting plans comes after undercover video from Project Veritas showed leftist Twitter employees mocking his Asperger's syndrome. 

Meanwhile, Musk is in a battle with Twitter over his intial offering of $45 billion to buy the platform. Twitter insists they can't thoroughly audit how many bots on are claimed as users and Musk is demanding transparency in order to determine the true business value of the social media network.

Most Popular