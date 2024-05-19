Former Ted Cruz Communications Director and CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Has Died

CNN was rocked by the news of the tragic passing of Alice Stewart on Saturday. Stewart was one of the few conservative voices on the network. Though she had voted for the former president, she wasn't a die-hard Trump supporter, often described as a straight-shooter, civil, professional, and kind among her colleagues.

Advertisement

Stewart was a veteran of political campaigns, serving as communications director for Michele Bachman, Rick Santorum, and Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaigns. Her most recent gig on the campaign trail was for Ted Cruz’s 2016 bid. Around that time, she was hired as a commentator for CNN and co-hosted a podcast with noted liberal Maria Cardona. Ms. Cardona expressed shock at the loss of her friend, adding that they were scheduled to record a new episode on the day she died. Ms. Stewart was reportedly found unconscious outside her home in northern Virginia, where police suspect the campaign veteran suffered a “medical emergency” (via CNN):

Law enforcement officials told CNN that Stewart’s body was found outdoors in the Belle View neighborhood in northern Virginia early Saturday morning. No foul play is suspected, and officers believe a medical emergency occurred. […] CNN hired Stewart as a political commentator ahead of the 2016 election, and she appeared on air frequently to provide insight on the political news of the day, including as recently as Friday on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” […] Stewart was a co-host of the podcast “Hot Mics From Left to Right,” alongside fellow CNN commentator Maria Cardona. “I just can’t believe that she’s gone,” Cardona said on “CNN Newsroom,” adding that the two were going to record an episode of their podcast Saturday. “I want everyone to know what a special person she was, especially in this industry. As you know, today’s politics can be indecent and so dirty, and Alice was just such a loving, shining light.”

Heartbreaking. ⁦Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely.



She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God’s comfort and peace be upon her loved ones. RIP. https://t.co/rXN6iugepM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2024

Very saddened to hear Alice Stewart has left us far too soon. She was such a nice person. 💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kiZ9zPCNc2 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 19, 2024

So sad to hear this. Alice came on the Kelly File many times and she was always smart, kind, savvy and had a way of humanizing politics and politicians. I’m so sad for her family, and for us. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/5HHgmhF5dy — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 18, 2024

I’m so shocked to hear about Alice Stewart’s passing. She was beloved by so many of us in this field, was uniquely kind and gracious - always.



Don’t wait to tell someone how much you appreciate them. pic.twitter.com/FvTKEaRqbw — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) May 19, 2024

Alice Stewart was a woman’s woman who brought kindness and support along with smarts and expertise. I met her in Iowa in 2007 covering the Huckabee presidential campaign and worked with her in politics before I got to call her a CNN colleague. I can’t believe she’s gone. pic.twitter.com/GfReopigt7 — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) May 18, 2024

Advertisement

Ms. Stewart was 58.