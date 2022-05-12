Joe Biden

Is the White House Lying About Biden's Response to the Baby Formula Crisis?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 12, 2022 5:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the Biden administration has been working to solve the baby formula shortage "for some time now."

But yesterday Principle Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked who was in charge of handling the crisis. She laughed out loud and said she did not know

Who is running point on the formula issue at the White House? You mentioned the White House is involved," a reporter asked. 

"At the White House, I don't know," Jean-Pierre said while laughing. "I can find out for you and get you a person who is running point." 

"How is it that the White House has been working on the crisis "for some time" but can't say who is in charge? And if the White House has been working on the issue, how is the crisis an acceptable result? 

