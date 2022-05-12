Is the White House Lying About Biden's Response to the Baby Formula Crisis?

During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the Biden administration has been working to solve the baby formula shortage "for some time now."

REPORTER: "He would have known about [the baby formula shortage] before this week. It wasn't like this suddenly popped up..."



PSAKI: "This has been something the administration has been working on for some time now." pic.twitter.com/glTTKXmca0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

A reporter asks if parents who can't find baby formula should take their children to the hospital.



PSAKI: "Those are important public health questions...but what I can convey to all of you is what we're doing to address exactly that concern, which is taking every step we can..." pic.twitter.com/BPxDe6KNTh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

But yesterday Principle Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked who was in charge of handling the crisis. She laughed out loud and said she did not know.

Who is running point on the formula issue at the White House? You mentioned the White House is involved," a reporter asked.

"At the White House, I don't know," Jean-Pierre said while laughing. "I can find out for you and get you a person who is running point."

Biden's incoming press secretary claimed today the White House is working "24/7" on the baby formula shortage.



When asked who at the White House was in charge, she *laughed* and said she didn't know. https://t.co/gt1lWkhAG3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 11, 2022

"How is it that the White House has been working on the crisis "for some time" but can't say who is in charge? And if the White House has been working on the issue, how is the crisis an acceptable result?

By the way, this recall was announced on February 17th. Parents have been dealing with shortages for months. Why is the administration only announcing these things now? SAO: "I can assure you that this is not new to the White House’s radar." — Ali Rogin (@AliRogin) May 12, 2022