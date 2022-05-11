Biden's Incoming Press Secretary Laughs When Asked Who Is Handling Baby Formula Crisis

Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked onboard Air Force One Wednesday afternoon about the ongoing baby formula shortage rattling American parents.

After stating the administration is focused on solving the crisis "24/7," Jean-Pierre laughed when asked about which White House official or staffer is in charge of handling the situation.

"On baby formula, there have been severe shortages throughout much of the country over many weeks and months but particularly the last couple of weeks, what is the administration doing? What can you do?" a reporter asked.

"That's something certainly we've been tracking. Ensuring that infant formula is safe and available for families across the country is a top priority for the White House and this administration. We know that Abbott's voluntary recall of infant formula products has led to some Americans being unable to access other critical medical food supply. This is an urgent issue that the FDA and White House are working 24/7 to address."

"Who is running point on the formula issue at the White House? You mentioned the White House is involved," another reporter followed up.

"At the White House, I don't know," Jean-Pierre said while laughing. "I can find out for you and get you a person who is running point."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="true" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="false" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Stores around the country are rationing baby formula as supplies dry up.

"The shelves are wiped out," CBS News' @CHueyBurns says on the baby formula shortage in the U.S., calling it an "urgent need for families right now."



"You're starting to see pressure applied in terms of government accountability...A lot of questions about the supply chain." pic.twitter.com/hTju1wJbLS — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 9, 2022

US government is literally responsible for the baby formula shortage.



FDA shut down America's largest baby formula plant. It’s been closed for 3 months. No explanation. AND now FDA refuses to reopen it as parents across US struggle to feed their babies.https://t.co/9jnDDE0OnT — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) May 11, 2022

Jean-Pierre currently holds the title of principal deputy press secretary. She will officially take over for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, May 13.