Bill Maher Shocked to Find Most Pro-Life Advocates Are Women

During the most recent episode of his HBO show Real Time, television host Bill Maher was shocked to find out European countries have far more restrictive abortion laws than the United States.

"People hate talking about abortion so, let's do it," Maher said. "I learned things this week that are pretty basic things that I did not know about abortion. Like, in Europe -- the modern countries in Europe are way more restrictive than we are, or even what they're even proposing. If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany and Italy and France and Switzerland. Did you know that? I didn't know that."

"I learned that most people who are pro-life are women. Did not know that," he continued.

Did you know the majority of pro-life advocates are women? Or that the United States is one of only seven countries in the world that allows elective abortion through all nine months of pregnancy? pic.twitter.com/lnjwMgkxxk — Jeanne F. Mancini (@jeannemfl) May 9, 2022

This visual, at a glance, shows how extreme the US's abortions laws are, even compared to western Europe. pic.twitter.com/UjXu4NDm9L — Jay W. Richards (@DrJayRichards) May 9, 2022

The majority of Americans support a ban on abortion after 15-weeks of pregnancy.

50% Support Banning Abortion After 6 Weeks of Pregnancy: Fox News Pollhttps://t.co/QcfL7j5RQN pic.twitter.com/8uXEW17GW8 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 3, 2022

Currently Democrats on Capitol Hill are trying to pass legislation allowing abortion up to birth.