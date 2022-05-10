Abortion

Bill Maher Shocked to Find Most Pro-Life Advocates Are Women

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 10, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: (Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP)

During the most recent episode of his HBO show Real Time, television host Bill Maher was shocked to find out European countries have far more restrictive abortion laws than the United States. 

"People hate talking about abortion so, let's do it," Maher said. "I learned things this week that are pretty basic things that I did not know about abortion. Like, in Europe -- the modern countries in Europe are way more restrictive than we are, or even what they're even proposing. If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany and Italy and France and Switzerland. Did you know that? I didn't know that."

"I learned that most people who are pro-life are women. Did not know that," he continued. 

The majority of Americans support a ban on abortion after 15-weeks of pregnancy. 

Currently Democrats on Capitol Hill are trying to pass legislation allowing abortion up to birth. 

  
  
