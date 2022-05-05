BREAKING: President Biden Has a New Press Secretary

President Joe Biden announced Thursday afternoon that Principle Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will be promoted to White House Press Secretary and Presidential Advisor, effective May 13.

"I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary," Biden released in a statement. "Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration."

"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen for her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward," he continued.

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly headed to MSNBC. In recent weeks, reporters regularly in the briefing room have questioned Psaki's ethics and conflicts of interest surrounding negotiations with television networks while still holding her position in the Biden administration.

NBC's Kristen Welker to future colleague, Jen Psaki: "Given the reports...how can you continue be an effective briefer if you...have plans to join a media outlet?"



Psaki says she has "nothing...to announce" and any departure would start with sleep and time with her kids. pic.twitter.com/Nkpm2sELxp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2022

In his announcement naming a new press secretary, Biden also broke the news that Anita Dunn – a former Obama administration official – is returning to the White House as Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President.