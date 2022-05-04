Biden Just Issued Another Smear Against the MAGA Movement

After remarks about the economy Wednesday, President Joe Biden issued yet another smear against the Make America Great Again [MAGA] movement.

BIDEN: "This MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history—in recent American history." pic.twitter.com/cYZVJOWsvH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

During remarks at the White House Correspondents Association dinner last weekend, Biden referred to President Trump as a plague.

President Joe Biden ran on the promise of unifying the country. The MAGA movement represents millions of peaceful, patriotic Americans and he's been perfectly fine with impugning their character.

Joe Biden just said, "This MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history."



Meanwhile last night, leftists were out destroying LA and beating up cops... — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2022

Democrats are just flailing so hard right now.



Nothing is working for them. Now "MAGA" is the most extreme movement in history?



LOLOL



They have nothing. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 4, 2022

Biden's comments come one week after the Department of Homeland Security announced the development of the Disinformation Governance Board, which is being led by a rabidly partisan Democrat keen on censoring political speech counter to the Biden administration narrative.

Sen. Ted Cruz on the Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board aka their Ministry of Truth:



“It shows every sign of potentially becoming an Orwellian tool to target Americans whom Democrats consider to be their political opponents.” pic.twitter.com/W6PSMw2xuH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 3, 2022