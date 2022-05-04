Joe Biden

Biden Just Issued Another Smear Against the MAGA Movement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 04, 2022 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Just Issued Another Smear Against the MAGA Movement

Source: AP Photo/Chris Seward

After remarks about the economy Wednesday, President Joe Biden issued yet another smear against the Make America Great Again [MAGA] movement. 

During remarks at the White House Correspondents Association dinner last weekend, Biden referred to President Trump as a plague. 

President Joe Biden ran on the promise of unifying the country. The MAGA movement represents millions of peaceful, patriotic Americans and he's been perfectly fine with impugning their character.

Biden's comments come one week after the Department of Homeland Security announced the development of the Disinformation Governance Board, which is being led by a rabidly partisan Democrat keen on censoring political speech counter to the Biden administration narrative. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Two Words That Now Describe the White House Correspondents Dinner
Matt Vespa
'It Was a Trans Man': Dave Chappelle Jokes About Being Assaulted During Stand-Up Routine Last Night
Matt Vespa
Biden Makes the Case...Against Abortion
Katie Pavlich
Narrative Buster: New Poll Shows Majority of Americans Support State-Level Abortion Restrictions
Guy Benson
NAACP Slams Leaked SCOTUS Opinion Overturning Roe
Madeline Leesman
Pro-Abortion Advocates Are Becoming Violent After Supreme Court Leak
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular