Biden Makes the Case...Against Abortion

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 04, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

After giving remarks about the economy and deficit spending at the White House Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden was asked about his plans to protect abortion if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade. 

During his response, Biden argued rights don't come from the government, but instead from God. He also made the case that he is a child of God (like every human being), inadvertently making a pro-life argument at odds with the Democratic Party. 

As Spencer writes, Biden voted with Republicans in 1983 to return the issue of abortion to the states. 

Meanwhile, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told lawmakers on Capitol Hill the Biden administration is doubling down on protecting abortion without limits. 

Newly released polling from Fox News shows the majority of Americans support a ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

Most Popular