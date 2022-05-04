Biden Makes the Case...Against Abortion

After giving remarks about the economy and deficit spending at the White House Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden was asked about his plans to protect abortion if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

During his response, Biden argued rights don't come from the government, but instead from God. He also made the case that he is a child of God (like every human being), inadvertently making a pro-life argument at odds with the Democratic Party.

While defending abortion rights, Joe Biden says "I believe I have the rights that I have not because the government gave them to me...but because I'm just a child of God. I exist." pic.twitter.com/YG5zssVBOP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

As Spencer writes, Biden voted with Republicans in 1983 to return the issue of abortion to the states.

Meanwhile, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told lawmakers on Capitol Hill the Biden administration is doubling down on protecting abortion without limits.

Xavier Becerra says that the Biden administration “will double down” on fighting for abortion. pic.twitter.com/I7NrDKrXAa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

Newly released polling from Fox News shows the majority of Americans support a ban on abortion after 15 weeks.