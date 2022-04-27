Border Security
Exclusive: Photos From the Border

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 12:15 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Del Rio/Rio Grande Valley, TX – Over the past two days, Townhall spent time with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard for an inside look at Operation Lone Star. We witnessed arrests of illegal immigrants trespassing on private property, how Texas DPS uses drone and plane technology to find people, fence construction by the Texas National Guard, boat patrols on the Rio Grande and much more. 

During the trip, Texas DPS detailed the extensive profiteering by Mexican cartels operating along the border. National Guard troops showed how they work to build fencing concertina and razor wire along private property lines after the Biden administration halted all construction of a federal border wall. 

Del Rio:

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

 

McAllen/Rio Grande Valley:

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

