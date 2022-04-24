The Texas National Guardsman Who Presumably Drowned Has Been Identified

The National Guardsman who jumped into the Rio Grande on Friday to save two illegal immigrants and then went missing, has been identified. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin first published the photos from the soldier's family Sunday afternoon.

NEW: First photos of 22-year-old TX National Guard SPC. Bishop E. Evans of Arlington, TX, who has been missing since Friday morning and is presumed to have drowned in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass after he jumped in to save lives. Photos courtesy of his family. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/989c7iWAMI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

Evans removed his gear before jumping in to save the illegal immigrants, who turned out to be part of a Mexican drug cartel and trafficking operation.

NEW: The TX National Guard soldier who is presumed to have drowned in the Rio Grande on Friday has been identified as 22-year-old Specialist Bishop E. Evans from Arlington, TX. His body still hasn’t been found, & TX Rangers say the people he tried to save were drug smugglers. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents the district where Evans was working and went missing, has released a statement.

SPC. Evans will forever be remembered for the bravery and compassion he showed while saving lives in the Rio Grande. We will make sure this young soldier’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. https://t.co/w4gART2snc — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 24, 2022

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, but has not issued a statement about the incident. He spent the day golfing in Delaware.