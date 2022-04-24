Border Security

The Texas National Guardsman Who Presumably Drowned Has Been Identified

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 24, 2022 5:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Texas National Guardsman Who Presumably Drowned Has Been Identified

The National Guardsman who jumped into the Rio Grande on Friday to save two illegal immigrants and then went missing, has been identified. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin first published the photos from the soldier's family Sunday afternoon. 

Evans removed his gear before jumping in to save the illegal immigrants, who turned out to be part of a Mexican drug cartel and trafficking operation. 

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents the district where Evans was working and went missing, has released a statement. 

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, but has not issued a statement about the incident. He spent the day golfing in Delaware. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Utah Dems. Will Support Independent Evan McMullin to Unseat Sen. Mike Lee Rather Than a Candidate of Their Own
Rebecca Downs
Ukrainian-Born Rep. Victoria Spartz Hopes Biden Will Visit Ukraine, But This Administration Has Other Plans
Rebecca Downs
ICE Prepares for Surge of Migrants As Title 42 Draws to a Close
Madeline Leesman
Federal Court Orders First ‘Gender-Affirming’ Surgery for Transgender Prisoner
Madeline Leesman
Members of Congress Remember Late Sen. Orrin Hatch
Madeline Leesman
There Is a Logical Alternative to the Legal Circus That's Engulfed Marjorie Taylor Greene
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular