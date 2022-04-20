Inflation

IMF Warns Energy and Inflation Costs Will Rise to 'Intolerable' Levels

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
IMF Warns Energy and Inflation Costs Will Rise to 'Intolerable' Levels

Source: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The International Monetary Fund is warning people around the world that the worst is yet to come for inflation and energy prices. 

Sky News reported this week the situation will become "intolerable."

In March, President Joe Biden warned of food shortages

"We did talk about food shortages. It's going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It's imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well including European countries and our country as well," Biden said after meetings with NATO.

While Russia's war on Ukraine is exacerbating the problem internationally, Americans have experienced sky high inflation for months. Just last week, another new record was set. 

Meanwhile, U.S. economists warn of a recession at home as costs continue to exponentially increase. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
CNN+ Begins to Crumble
Spencer Brown
Report: Biden Mulls Keeping Title 42 as Democrats Prepare for Election Shellacking
Katie Pavlich
Libs of Tik Tok: WaPo Tried to Intimidate Me, But That's Not Going to Happen
Matt Vespa
Watchdog Says Psaki's Criticism of Fox's Peter Doocy Violated Government Ethics
Landon Mion
Maryland School District to Prohibit Pride Flag After Teachers Were Allegedly 'Bullied' Into Displaying Them
Landon Mion
WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Published 'Libs of TikTok' Twitter User's Private Info, Visited Their Relative for Expose
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular