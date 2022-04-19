masks

Flights Erupt in Cheers After Biden's Mask Mandates Are Struck Down

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 3:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Americans, flight attendants and pilots are thrilled after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for travel. 

The ruling came out Monday afternoon and within hours, the Transportation Security Administration announced the mandate was no longer in place. Just last week the TSA extended the mandate into May after it was scheduled to expire in March. 

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time," TSA released in a statement. 

Flight crews quickly notified their passengers, who erupted in cheers.  

