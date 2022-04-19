Flights Erupt in Cheers After Biden's Mask Mandates Are Struck Down

Americans, flight attendants and pilots are thrilled after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for travel.

The ruling came out Monday afternoon and within hours, the Transportation Security Administration announced the mandate was no longer in place. Just last week the TSA extended the mandate into May after it was scheduled to expire in March.

"Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time," TSA released in a statement.

Flight crews quickly notified their passengers, who erupted in cheers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose!”



A wonderful moment mid flight on @alaskaair today! pic.twitter.com/nWSatDRB83 — Ben Dietderich (@ben_dietd) April 18, 2022

Flight attendant just announced no masks on our @Allegiant flight. We are about to leave Orlando. Many people clapping. pic.twitter.com/CnCYONf1YE — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) April 19, 2022

They just announced on my flight the mask mandate for flights is over! pic.twitter.com/iRnkFly2w9 — Rennie Cook (@renniecook) April 18, 2022

A Delta flight attendant breaks into tears as she takes off her mask for the first time in two years.



What COVID law has done to people is terrible.pic.twitter.com/HcLALvzMzv — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) April 19, 2022