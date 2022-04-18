Wuhan coronavirus

The Biden Medical State Still Won't Rule Out Vaccine Mandates for Travel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 6:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Biden Medical State Still Won't Rule Out Vaccine Mandates for Travel

Source: (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Last week the Biden administration announced the mask mandate for federal air travel is being extended, again, until at least May 3, 2022. The original mandate was set to expire in March. 

"At CDC's recommendation, TSA will extend the Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for 15 days through May 3, 2022," the Transportation Security Administration announced. "CDC continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases.  Since early April 2022, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the United States. During the 15-day extension period, CDC will assess the potential impact the recent rise of COVID-19 cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths, and healthcare system capacity. TSA will continue to coordinate closely with CDC and communicate any changes to this requirement with the public."

During an interview with Meet the Press Sunday, White House Wuhan coronavirus coordinator Dr. Jha again embraced vaccine mandates for travel -- refusing to rule out the possibility -- while saying the administration will "assess" mandates moving forward.

Jha also insisted last week the pandemic is not over. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Are You Kidding Me? Bail Conditions for South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Are Absolutely Nuts
Matt Vespa
McCarthy Warns Biden Has 'Wrong Action Going Forward' on Ukraine, Offers Invasion Could Have Been Prevented
Rebecca Downs
Parents, Virginia's AG Call on SCOTUS To Halt Discriminatory Admissions Process for Country's Best High School
Rebecca Downs
Jen Psaki Finally Responds to Calling Peter Doocy a 'Stupid Son of a Bitch,' Hours Later
Rebecca Downs
Outgoing GOP Rep Says It Will Be 'Hard to Govern' Without a Large Republican House Majority
Landon Mion
Why Does WaPo Need to Speculate Who is Running for President in 2024?
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular