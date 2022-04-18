The Biden Medical State Still Won't Rule Out Vaccine Mandates for Travel

Last week the Biden administration announced the mask mandate for federal air travel is being extended, again, until at least May 3, 2022. The original mandate was set to expire in March.

"At CDC's recommendation, TSA will extend the Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for 15 days through May 3, 2022," the Transportation Security Administration announced. "CDC continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases. Since early April 2022, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the United States. During the 15-day extension period, CDC will assess the potential impact the recent rise of COVID-19 cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths, and healthcare system capacity. TSA will continue to coordinate closely with CDC and communicate any changes to this requirement with the public."

BREAKING NEWS: TSA extends face mask requirement through May 3, 2022. TSA will extend the Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for 15 days through May 3, 2022. https://t.co/rY9W7Xkvcb pic.twitter.com/7cZ2stanEF — TSA (@TSA) April 13, 2022

During an interview with Meet the Press Sunday, White House Wuhan coronavirus coordinator Dr. Jha again embraced vaccine mandates for travel -- refusing to rule out the possibility -- while saying the administration will "assess" mandates moving forward.

Joe Biden’s new covid imbecile advisor says covid vaccine mandates for air travel need to be assessed. These people are never going to allow normalcy, they must be crushed in November. pic.twitter.com/EcwUf42YZp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 17, 2022

Jha also insisted last week the pandemic is not over.