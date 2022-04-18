Ilhan Omar Invokes Her Family to Attack Christian Worshipers and Got an Earful

Over the weekend Twitter user posted a video showing a number of Christians singing on an airplane. It was assumed it was for Easter Sunday, but given the lack of masks, it was unclear when the video was actually taken. The flight also could have been international, where many airlines have dropped mask mandates.
Regardless, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar decided to comment on it and criticized the public prayer.
I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022
Omar's invocation of her family to criticize worshippers didn't go over well, especially given she married her brother in order to commit immigration fraud.
“The family that prays together stays together”
Not to mention Omar's own history of religious bigotry.
Qatar - a country you’re very familiar with - plays Islamic prayers on the intercom before takeoff on their planes. They have a designated prayer area & coordinates for Mecca are posted on the screens.— Cicely Davis (@CicelyDavisMN) April 18, 2022
It’s no problem. The issue is you hate Christians & Jews & lots of Muslims. https://t.co/wBX1ycl5nv
Instead of trying to blame Americans if you consider yourself a Muslim leader, this says a lot about the problem, let’s try to fix the issue that makes our religion look bad, we need reform, you need to be as vocal & take actions to end extremism & their anti-West ideology— Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) April 17, 2022
I spent decades flying in the Middle East. We weren’t even allowed to bring Bibles into the countries or worship. This sort of impromptu singing would turn into arrests and imprisonment. I’ll celebrate our freedoms here. You do you. @IlhanMN— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 17, 2022
I have been on MULTIPLE flights with Muslims praying out loud during a flight. NO ONE bothered them. Everyone lived.