Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar Invokes Her Family to Attack Christian Worshipers and Got an Earful

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ilhan Omar Invokes Her Family to Attack Christian Worshipers and Got an Earful

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Over the weekend Twitter user posted a video showing a number of Christians singing on an airplane. It was assumed it was for Easter Sunday, but given the lack of masks, it was unclear when the video was actually taken. The flight also could have been international, where many airlines have dropped mask mandates. 

Regardless, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar decided to comment on it and criticized the public prayer. 

Omar's invocation of her family to criticize worshippers didn't go over well, especially given she married her brother in order to commit immigration fraud. 

Not to mention Omar's own history of religious bigotry. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Are You Kidding Me? Bail Conditions for South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Are Absolutely Nuts
Matt Vespa
Did You Catch Biden's Latest Move on Energy?
Katie Pavlich
The Biden Medical State Still Won't Rule Out Vaccine Mandates for Travel
Katie Pavlich
McCarthy Warns Biden Has 'Wrong Action Going Forward' on Ukraine, Offers Invasion Could Have Been Prevented
Rebecca Downs
Parents, Virginia's AG Call on SCOTUS To Halt Discriminatory Admissions Process for Country's Best High School
Rebecca Downs
Jen Psaki Finally Responds to Calling Peter Doocy a 'Stupid Son of a Bitch,' Hours Later
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular