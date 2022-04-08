Wuhan coronavirus

The Latest COVID Lockdown Tool Being Used in China is Terrifying and Telling

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 08, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
The Latest COVID Lockdown Tool Being Used in China is Terrifying and Telling

Source: (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

As Dr. Anthony Fauci warns Americans they could see additional restrictions in the coming months as cases of Wuhan coronavirus -- currently in the form of a very mild variant -- increase in the United States, the Chinese Communist Party has issued full-blown lockdowns in a number of cities. 

In Shanghai, one of the world's largest financial hubs, citizens are being told to get off of their balconies and not to sing...by a drone. 

The situation is reportedly dire and the government is starving people inside their homes.

As Republican Senator Ted Cruz points out, strict lockdowns like the ones currently seen in China are supported by Democrats in the United States. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Republican Committee Targets Dem Voters with 'Biden Remorse' Ads
Spencer Brown
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Police Report Over 'Threat of Violence' From Jimmy Kimmel
Madeline Leesman
Fox News Reporter Injured In Ukraine Gives Health Update: ‘I Feel Pretty Damn Lucky To Be Here’
Madeline Leesman
Of Course, The GOP Has Found a Way to Totally Blow the 2022 Midterms
Matt Vespa

California Looks to Let Illegals Become Police Officers
Spencer Brown

Confirmed: Democrats Face a Red Wave
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular