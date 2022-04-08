The Latest COVID Lockdown Tool Being Used in China is Terrifying and Telling

As Dr. Anthony Fauci warns Americans they could see additional restrictions in the coming months as cases of Wuhan coronavirus -- currently in the form of a very mild variant -- increase in the United States, the Chinese Communist Party has issued full-blown lockdowns in a number of cities.
In Shanghai, one of the world's largest financial hubs, citizens are being told to get off of their balconies and not to sing...by a drone.
As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh— Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022
The situation is reportedly dire and the government is starving people inside their homes.
All covid cases in China have to go to hospital/quarantine center. Many complaints on social media about the unsanitary conditions. In one video, the patient says: "There is nothing here…no masks, no medical alcohol, no disinfection. Look at the garbage, the toilets." @cnni— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) April 6, 2022
Shanghai's 25 million people under lockdown indefinitely. Chinese social media shows some breaking out of lockdown to protest, chanting: "we want freedom"; "why are you starving us?"— Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) April 6, 2022
Much of the dissent is censored. Most of videos in our story were erased from the internet @cnn pic.twitter.com/QUHrfqEhiG
Shanghai is buckling under a city-wide lockdown with no end in sight.— Kristie Lu Stout??? (@klustout) April 8, 2022
- Residents confront police: "We are starving!"
- A man vents: "Where is the Communist Party?"
- Pet corgi beaten to death after its owner reportedly taken to quarantine#ZeroCovid brutality and desperation. pic.twitter.com/CEAYN6L8Qs
As Republican Senator Ted Cruz points out, strict lockdowns like the ones currently seen in China are supported by Democrats in the United States.
Horrific. And made all the more terrifying when you consider that the media and Democrats tried to push China's zero-COVID policies on Americans. https://t.co/8ocxw8527W— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 7, 2022