Border Security

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Removal of Title 42

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 07, 2022 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Removal of Title 42

Source: (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting the Biden administration's plan to lift Title 42, which will result in an even greater influx of illegal immigration into the United States. 

Border Patrol is bracing for an unprecedented crash of illegal immigration when Title 42 is lifted in May.

Already agents are seeing a significant increase in numbers over last year and because Border Patrol is overwhelmed with processing, hundreds of miles are left wide open for illicit activities. 

As Spencer reported, the decision to lift Title 42 is very unpopular. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Hey, Biden. Care to Explain This 'Aye' Vote in 1994?
Spencer Brown
Democratic Gov. Whitmer Sues To Protect Abortion Rights
Madeline Leesman
Gov. Abbott: Texas is Going to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants Straight to the US Capitol
Guy Benson
The Calm Before the Storm: Migrants in Mexican Border Town Can't Wait Until Title 42 Is Removed
Julio Rosas
Hundreds of Biden Bank Transactions Marked 'Concerning'
Katie Pavlich
HHS Secretary Confirms He Favors Tax Funding For Child Gender Alteration
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular