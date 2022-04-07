Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Removal of Title 42

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting the Biden administration's plan to lift Title 42, which will result in an even greater influx of illegal immigration into the United States.

Biden/Harris open-border policy has been a disaster. Rescinding Title 42 will make the massive flood of immigrants even worse. Main beneficiaries are gangs, cartels & human traffickers. Trump policy of having people wait on other side of the border worked & needs to be reinstated — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) April 7, 2022

Border Patrol is bracing for an unprecedented crash of illegal immigration when Title 42 is lifted in May.

Biden Admin preparing to import historic waves of illegal aliens. DHS predicting 18,000 a day arrested. And we won't arrest them all. Many more will evade us.



That is nearly 6.5 million arrests in a year. More people in 1 year than currently exist in 33 of our individual states. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) April 5, 2022

This is repeated over and over every day.



And the stumbling, bumbling, mumbling Big Guy sitting in the Oval Office is putting this on steroids soon by ending Title 42.



Immigration "rights" activists and attorneys are cheering this on. So are @POTUS & @VP. #LeadershipMatters https://t.co/Q88UoXqX3a — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) April 6, 2022

1 million in 6 weeks.



"Sinema...was briefed that as many as a million migrants could approach the southern border...after the ban is ended."



And we agree that they don't have a plan, at least not an enforcement plan. The plan is to release them.https://t.co/h7fuUB4ZvH — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) April 5, 2022

Already agents are seeing a significant increase in numbers over last year and because Border Patrol is overwhelmed with processing, hundreds of miles are left wide open for illicit activities.

These massive numbers are with Title 42 still in effect.

Per DHS source, Del Rio sector has seen over 200,000 migrant encounters since 10/1, a 179% increase over the same time last year. https://t.co/BqsgFtt5lW — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 4, 2022

CBP sources tell us there have been over 300,000 gotaways at the border in the last 6 months, including more than 62,000 in the month of March alone.

That is a major concern. Why?

This is who was arrested in a 5 day stretch last week in one single Border Patrol sector. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yovBAnZAA9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 4, 2022

As Spencer reported, the decision to lift Title 42 is very unpopular.